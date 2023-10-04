Professional Wrestlers AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez Are Engaged!

Professional wrestlers AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez are officially engaged, and they recently shared the news about their beautiful engagement via a joint Instagram post.

Mack, who is now retired, is a former IWTV Independent Wrestling World champion and 2022 QWI 200 top-ranked wrestler. Meanwhile, his fiancé Gonzalez is a rising independent professional wrestler. One would say that the two of them are a match made in heaven power couple. <3

They got engaged at the beautiful Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico after Gonzalez got down on one knee, and proposed to Mack. On Sunday, the couple shared the good news via social media with a caption that reads:

“Dear World,

‘When you know, you just know'”

Last January, Mack became the first out LGBTQ+ male world champion in the history of professional wrestling. The public has somewhat witnessed his relationship with Gonzalez blossom — from one of their early dates in IWTV’s docuseries ‘The Life Of’, to the couple sharing a kiss in the ring.

Meanwhile, the comments section of their engagement post is filled with celebration and congratulations for the couple, and here are some of the lovely comments:

“I’m soooo happy for y’all!!!….when do we start wedding planning,” Instagram user @davinaallyse wrote.

“Congrats to the real heavyweight champ !!… love love always wins,” @brandomthoughts expressed.

“Wooow! So happy for you guys! Congrats,” @benjinashville also commented.

On that note, here are the power couple’s beautiful engagement photos:

Congratulations to Mack and Gonzalez! <3

