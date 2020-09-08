Promoter: ‘Not Possible To Move Forward Given Unpredictability’ Of Pandemic

Jeffrey Sanker, promoter and producer of White Party Palm Springs, has announced his mega circuit party will not be happening this year.

The 2020 edition of White Party Palm Springs was originally scheduled for April. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sanker postponed his annual eye-candy event to October hoping the health threat would be under control by then.

But an announcement has been posted on the White Party’s official website explaining that after trying “everything in our power to try to produce our event with all safety measures in place,” Sanker and his team have decided “it’s just not possible to move forward, given the unpredictability of COVID-19.”

The announcement adds that all current ticket holders will have their passes automatically transferred to the 2021 festival taking place April 23rd to 26th.

White Party Palm Springs, the largest gay circuit party in the United States, attracts over 30,000 attendees to its multi-day festival of dances, mixers, and concerts. Music superstars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Ke$ha, and Mary J. Blige have graced the stages of the annual event.

For 30 years, the Southern California desert city has been able to count on the event for a reliable economic boost while helping fundraise and raise awareness for various LGBTQ charities.

