Protest Sparks Over Gay Sex Party Hosting 35 Men

A private sex party has stirred controversy in the English town of Norfolk.

According to the North Norfolk News, the North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) received complaints about a sex club hosted in what was formerly known as the Old Hall pub and is now called The Convent. The all-male party frequently sees anywhere from 5 to 35 guests gathering to engage in sex. The party, which is run by a trans woman named Mary Carberry, is called the Norfolk Lab and offers a dark room, a dungeon, a porn lounge, and more. It also offers a pizza and a hot drink with every purchase of entry.

After locals caught wind of the gay sex party, they started to complain through the Sea Palling Action Group (SPAG) on Facebook. That then led to the North Norfolk District Council announcing an investigation into the venue.

A spokesman from the council said: “The council is empowered to work with other relevant authorities to ensure premises in the district are not holding events which are in contravention of the law, including the appropriate planning and licensing requirements.”

The council added, “We have previously investigated events held at this address to establish whether any licensing of the venue was required, or indeed whether any licensing or planning regulations over which we have authority were being transgressed.”

They continued, “Although previously no further action was required, there have recently been a number of new complaints made and we are once again pro-actively investigating the matter from a licensing and planning perspective, in full consultation with our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary.”

Even the local police have gotten involved in the situation.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “Police proactively attended an address in Church Lane, Sea Palling, on Saturday evening, September 4 to prevent a potential breach of the peace.”

According to police, “There has been increased community tension in recent weeks relating to events being held at the address,” but they are working with the involved parties to “resolve the community issues.”

They added, “We have regular meetings with NNDC regarding the situation and have created a problem solving plan to address the matters.”

Norfolk Lab then addressed the situation with its own statement.

“We’ve had no problems at Mary’s Events,” said a spokesperson for Norfolk Lab, “There’s never been any trouble. People can’t see through the windows and everything is conducted inside. Those guys think we’re doing something illegal, but we’re not. We’re just having a private party.”

Unfortunately, transphobic statements were made about the party owner over social media. Townspeople have also been harassing partygoers, as Daily Mail reports.

As the Norfolk Lab spokesperson said, “Things had all been pretty quiet until some people started taking pictures of cars [arriving at the parties]. Someone was deliberately walking a dog across the road to slow people down. Pictures of one guest who has an 82-year-old partner with Alzheimer’s were then posted online.”

That then led to a recent protest led by Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride. According to Eastern Daily Press, the group protested outside the Convent on September 11 while holding signs saying, “No Transphobic, Homophobic Hate Crimes.”

Mary Carberry also commented on the situation while talking to Daily Mail. She commented, “My home is a nice safe place for the LGBT community. The parties are very discreet. I don’t need a licence because they are private parties which are not open to the public.”

From online complaints to government involvement and protests. The situation is escalating, but all is calm for now.

