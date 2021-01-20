Provincetown Is Unveiled As The New Locale For ‘American Horror Story’

After a year like no other, one of our favorite LGBTQ vacation destinations is getting the economic boost that they need; US Weekly reports that American Horror Story: Pilgrim is the official new title for the 10th installment of Ryan Murphy’s star studded anthology series and that filming will be taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Filming is poised to begin February 1st with production coming to an end on March 6th (filming was initially pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions). The production will be following all COVID-19 guidelines as well. In addition to consistent COVID-19 testing and PPE required, (according to WickedLocal.com) a safety and health coordinator on site, as well as wellness reports completed daily

Ryan Murphy received approval from the town on January 11th. Some of the locations that have been chosen are going to be very familiar to Provincetown visitors; Pilgrim Monument, Commercial Street, the Winthrop Street Cemetery, the West End breakwater, Old Colony Path and Race Point Beach have all been chosen, in addition to Bradford Street, (a street very familiar to many Provincetown visitors). Curiously, there were eight mysterious locations that were redacted in the application.

According to WickedLocal.com, the application also includes “bare-bone descriptions of what would be happening in the scenes, such as people walking up the steps of the monument and around town, talking outside of a restaurant and vehicles driving about. The most vivid scene descriptions involve a Jeep driving along Route 6 and coming across a dead deer, and simulated gunfire in a cul-de-sac.”

The cast is a star-studded group of performers that include both American Horror Story veterans, as well as a new, yet familiar face to viewers; Macauley Culkin (his first recurring television role in five years) joins the anthology this season. Murphy (who also owns a home in Provincetown) also previously confirmed that Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are all returning for Season 10.

