Psaki Calls Current Legislation, “An Attempt To Win A Culture War”

by
photo credit//instagram//jenpsakisturtleneck

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear what side she stands on when it comes to the wave of homophobic anti-LGBTQ laws making their way through the land these days. The former White House Communications Director, 43, broke down in tears discussing bills, including the now-infamous Don’t Say Gay bill recently passed in Florida. 

 

 

Psaki appeared on the News Not Noise podcast saying,

They’re doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially. I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible! But it’s kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them, and hurt their lives and hurt their families! And you look at some of these laws in these states and who’s going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It’s completely outrageous! Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.”  

 

 

Related: Biden signs expansive LGBTQ protections Executive Order

When asked by podcast host Jessica Yellin, “How do you make sense of what’s happening?” Psaki responded,

“Laws that we’re seeing in some states like Florida, that is not a reflection of the country moving to oppose LGBTQ+ communities. That is not what we see in data, that is not factual, and that is not where things stand. This is a political wedge issue, and an attempt to win a culture war.”  

 

According to Mediaite,

“According to a Washington Post count, nearly 200 bills aiming to eliminate protections for transgender and gay children have been filed across the country this year by Republican lawmakers. Roughly 75 of the bills propose limitations on class discussions or library books.”   

 

 

 

Psaki ended the discussion by saying, “This is penalizing teachers and educators. I mean, it is. There are so many layers of this that are outrageous, and I hope people continue to educate themselves on this because it is a bad side of politics.”

 

 

 

 

 

Sources: Mediaite

Leave a Comment