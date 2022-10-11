Publicly Private – Helping LGBTQ+ Before The Closet Doors Are Opened

Kollyn Conrad is the founder and Executive Director of Publicly Private, a nonprofit organization offering supplies, support and empowerment to the LGBTQIA+ community. Publicly Private was inspired from Conrad’s personal journey of growing up as a gay man in the south. He was always passionate about helping and befriending underserved individuals, so he combined his passion and his experience to create Publicly Private and aid LGBTQIA+ individuals in their lifelong journey.
Kollyn’s personal journey inspired him to start Publicly Private. He shared his personal story with us which was moving to hear. But we both know, there are many tragic stories out there about coming out. Choosing who to come out to and when is a very personal journey as that move to being open and true to all does not always happen in a safe and welcoming environment.
He has chosen to return to the Southern United States to help the LGBTQ+ Community in more ways than just the support of coming out for we all know when we were not out, life, love, and sex were a little different.
The Southern United States has the largest concentration of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Unsupported, the community continues to have the largest infection rates in the country. Imagine a +Home that supports the normalization of our well-being, a place meant to shoulder. This dream is a reality, and you’re included.
Here is our chat.
So how did you use National Coming Out Day? For many of us, it will be just another day, where for others, it may be a day of thoughtful reflection of what was or what could be.
In our chat, we did not reiterate heavily on exactly what he does and supplies, we mentioned it yes, but every relationship starts with a discussion. Thank you Kollyn for our discussion.
If you want to learn more about Kollyn and Publicly Private, head over to his website.