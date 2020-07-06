Pucker Up: 6 Iconic Smooches To Celebrating International Kissing Day!

Happy International Kissing Day! July 6th is celebrated across the world as the one day out of the year that you should find someone to give a sweet, romantic or downright dirty smooch to.

Hold up though. We recommend that you proceed with caution this go around given that we are still in a worldwide pandemic. Still, the art of the kiss is something that many of us have perfected as we have gotten older with memories that leave our hearts filled and our pants stiffened. Hehe.

Today we are taking a fond look back at memorable gay kisses seen on the television, movie screens and on a variety of social media accounts. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.

Christopher Meloni & Lee Tergesen’s first kiss on Oz.

Gus Kenworthy & Matt Wilkas kiss on live television during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef passionately kiss on Instagram.

Luke (Van Hansis) & Noah’s (Jake Silbermann) historic kiss on As The World Turns.

Nyle DiMarco & Jay Hayden lock lips on Station 19.

Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal get it on in Brokeback Mountain.