‘Pump Rules’ Indeed; Tom Sandoval Premieres A Scorching New Physique

The male eye candy of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules (a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) has always had more than its share of male eye candy, but ‘The Tom’s’ have always been fan favorites. Between Tom Schwartz’s ‘aw shucks” vibe to Tom Sandoval’s swarthy movie star good looks, seeing these two bartenders turned business owners launch their own establishment (the aptly named Tom Tom) was a natural fit. While Vanderpump Rules awaits their fate after a COVID-19 imposed pause. Sandoval has taken the time away from the cameras to debut a stunning new fitness transformation debuted in a video for UNPLUG Production’s Making a Portrait series (shot by the talented Issac Alvarez)

‘I’ve just been really focused,” Sandoval said to Daily Mail of his new fitness journey. Like many of us, Sandoval has had to get creative at home working out and luckily can “walk right out of my bedroom and go to my gym.” The hard work has paid off; the shots show a scorching Sandoval with broad shoulders, defined abs, and bulging biceps, all shot with a stark background throughout. There are also some shots of Sandoval in vintage style evening wear, sipping a much needed cocktail, most likely one selected from the unique TomTom cocktail menu.

The return of Vanderpump Rules remains up in the air, but Sandoval recently spoke about about the significant casting changes that have impacted the show’s structure. While several of the cast members of #PumpRules are now with child (three to be exact) Bravo announced the departure of cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. “It’s crazy,” he told People. “It definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

All photos courtesy of Issac Alvarez

