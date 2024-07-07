Pumped And Patriotic + Birthday Beef + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Santino Benamati, who feeling a western Fourth of July vibe.

Patrick McDonald was feeling patriotic up in Big Bear:

DJ Jae Fusz was proud and feeling alive:

Ivan shared his Independence Day pride up in Alaska:

And Tyler wanted a holiday hot dog real bad:

Chef Ronnie Woo likes watermelon:

Ronen Rubinstein got his Vitamin D:

Shade Andrew shares his amazing glow-up (click pic to play):

Tommy Jimenez celebrated 27 trips around the sun:

Facundo Rodriguez was down for a nap:

Jhosep Pineda can bounce on a beat (click pic to play):

Kevin Davis pumped it up:

Country boy Derrick Henry jumped into the weekend:

Out country music star Orville Peck sang the national anthem at the Mets game in NYC:

Johnny Middlebrooks was a vision in white: