Pumped And Patriotic + Birthday Beef + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Santino Benamati, who feeling a western Fourth of July vibe.
Patrick McDonald was feeling patriotic up in Big Bear:
DJ Jae Fusz was proud and feeling alive:
Ivan shared his Independence Day pride up in Alaska:
And Tyler wanted a holiday hot dog real bad:
Chef Ronnie Woo likes watermelon:
Ronen Rubinstein got his Vitamin D:
Shade Andrew shares his amazing glow-up (click pic to play):
Tommy Jimenez celebrated 27 trips around the sun:
Facundo Rodriguez was down for a nap:
Jhosep Pineda can bounce on a beat (click pic to play):
Kevin Davis pumped it up:
Country boy Derrick Henry jumped into the weekend:
Out country music star Orville Peck sang the national anthem at the Mets game in NYC:
Johnny Middlebrooks was a vision in white: