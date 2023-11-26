Pumped For The Holiday + Happy Places + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Steven Kelly, who paused for a pose while getting pumped.
Guo Yang took went for a dip:
Ignacio calmed down:
Hector Fallas was hanging loose on Miami Beach:
Gio and Tommy took a walk in Central Park:
Tommy Jimenez leveled up…
…and Sam Cushing tried new routines to break things up:
Curtis Hamilton did the T-Day thing in Kauai:
Stace and Laurence had a “pajama-themed wedding rehearsal Thanksgiving dinner,” complete with smooches:
Emiliano got his carnaval on – and the man can MOVE!
Max Emerson stayed in bed:
Kevin Davis looked badass in black:
Chris and Taylor wore pearls for the beach…
…while mr. dnsk got a new collar:
Sebastian was in his happy place…
…and Nathan spent part of Thanksgiving at his happy place (the gym):
And on the 7th day, Joel Green chilled: