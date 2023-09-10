Pumped In Provincetown + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Backyard Envy star Garrett Magee, who hit up all his P-Town favorites.

Advertisement

Anthony Bowens was pumped in pink:

Artist Drew Fowler served up some serious bedroom eyes:

Advertisement

Hamza Kareem isn’t ready to let summer end…

Advertisement

…and neither is Kevin Carnell:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris reminds us to “love thy body:”

Facundo Rodriguez got flowers:

Advertisement

Steven Kelly took a pause while pumping:

Advertisement

Johnny Middlebrooks looked serious and shiny:

Advertisement

Maluma is all pumped about his current Don Juan tour:

Jim Newman showed off some the underwear samples he’s been sent:

Advertisement

Matteo Di Cecco went swimming with his doggo:

Advertisement

Charlie Carver rode off into the (muddy) Burning Man sunset:

Advertisement

Ivan gave you Alaska Labor Day realness as he hiked his backyard:

Antonio C did a little self-care while on vacay in Japan:

Advertisement

Jason Momoa went fishing and caught a big one: