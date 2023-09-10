Pumped In Provincetown + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Backyard Envy star Garrett Magee, who hit up all his P-Town favorites.
Anthony Bowens was pumped in pink:
Artist Drew Fowler served up some serious bedroom eyes:
Hamza Kareem isn’t ready to let summer end…
…and neither is Kevin Carnell:
Elliott Norris reminds us to “love thy body:”
Facundo Rodriguez got flowers:
Steven Kelly took a pause while pumping:
Johnny Middlebrooks looked serious and shiny:
Maluma is all pumped about his current Don Juan tour:
Jim Newman showed off some the underwear samples he’s been sent:
Matteo Di Cecco went swimming with his doggo:
Charlie Carver rode off into the (muddy) Burning Man sunset:
Ivan gave you Alaska Labor Day realness as he hiked his backyard:
Antonio C did a little self-care while on vacay in Japan:
Jason Momoa went fishing and caught a big one: