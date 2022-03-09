Pup Odin is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is a 37-year-old pup from San Antonio, Texas, Joey A.K.A. Pup Odin, and yes, he answers to both! Pup Odin is a content creator who continues to dominate his weight loss journey.

If you follow Pup Odin on social media, you know he doesn’t shy away from showing off his beautiful chiseled body. And if you’re looking for something more NSFW, you may want to wander over to his Twitter for the good stuff. You’re welcome!

Let’s get to know this woofy boy a little closer:

INSTINCT: What does it mean to be a ‘pup’?

PUP ODIN: That is quite the question! Being a pup means different things to different individuals. I am a firm believer that “there is no wrong way to pup”. A lot of times people believe that you have to have a pup hood, or a collar, or a handler, or whatever to be a pup. Also, people believe that being a pup is strictly a sexual kink/fetish. Neither of which are true, in my opinion. You don’t have to have any gear to be a pup. I also know of plenty of packs that are nonsexual in nature. Being, a pup for me, is an extension of my personality. When I’m in pup headspace, I’m essentially a lab (playful and energetic) trapped in a Great Dane’s body (I’m 6’4) who thinks he’s a lap dog (I’m very cuddly).

INSTINCT: How/why did you become a pup?

PO: I had never heard of pup play, until I went to Folsom in San Francisco. I was walking down the street (naked of course), and came upon a pup mosh. I was drawn to it. I began talking to a Handler about it, and was hooked.

INSTINCT: What are some common misconceptions associated with alphas/doms and pups?

PO: Like I said before, a lot of people believe that you have to have gear to be a pup. Gear does not make the pup. Yes, having gear can help with headspace. However, just because you don’t own a hood, doesn’t mean that you are not a pup. Also, pup play isn’t solely sexual. There are packs that get together to do social activities, and don’t have sex at all.

INSTINCT: Why did you begin creating content?

PO: I started creating content at first because I had lost a lot of weight ( I used to weigh 315 lbs), and I was finally getting more comfortable with my body. Even today, that can be a struggle. After experiencing pup play, I realized that there weren’t/aren’t a lot of representations of pups/kinksters who are black. So, I am kind of wanting that to be more of the norm. I know we are out there, I just want us to become seen more.

INSTINCT: What are some of the stigmas associated with sex work?

PO: Some people will judge, and think that we are whores. On one hand, they chastise us because of the sex work. On the other hand, they feel that because we do sex work, that we don’t get to have consent, and they can touch/grope whenever they want to. Yes, we are a very sexual couple; but we’re also just normal people. Another stigma, is that we are just plain lazy, and do sex work because we don’t want to work “regular” jobs. A lot of sex worker do have jobs that don’t pay well, but use the sex work money to augment their income.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

PO: FOOD lol. I love food and snacks. I love camping (clothing optional of course) Reading is one of my biggest hobbies. I LOVE to read. I love fantasy novels. I usually don’t read a book unless it has over 400 pages, and is part of a series. Lastly, music. I love music, especially live music. I took piano when I was younger, so classical and jazz will always be my first loves. Other than that, R&B, pop, Hip-Hop, country, electronic, etc. I love them all.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

PO: I would definitely say my personality. I’m very quirky, weird, and… I’d like to think I can be funny sometimes… I kind of revel in being different.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

PO: Usually my smile, tattoos (I have “Hakuna Matata tattooed on my chest”, eyes, or…. my dick…. can I say that?

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

PO: Sexy to me is being confident, but not cocky. Who loves to laugh, ambitious, and isn’t caught up into material things. I don’t really have a “type”, but that is what’s sexy to me.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

PO: So far, my proudest moment is losing over 100 lbs naturally. I used to weigh over 315 lbs some years ago. I was able to lose it by exercising and changing the way I ate.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

PO: Making the move to Dallas with my fiancé!

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

PO: I have found love! I’m engaged to my amazing Daddy. The best part of my relationship is how easy it is. He is my best friend; and I can, and do, talk to him about everything. He’s ambitious and is kinky like me! There is also no shortage of treats and head rubs.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? 1a) Half Blood Prince 1b) Titanic. I could literally watch either movies every day

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Hemsworth. Yes, he’s super handsome, but he also has a sense of humor.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Yes. Lol I really love Asian food. I’m never opposed to hitting a buffet.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Ughhh… Beyonce’s “4” or Janet Jackson’s “Velvet Rope”. Both have bops for when you want to have fun…And both have some sad songs for when you want to cry.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?