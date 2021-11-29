Putt-Putt Butts, Leather Alter-Egos & More Eye-Candy

by
Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is following in his dad's footsteps
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena smolders in Hawaii (image via Instagram)

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, who was smoldering on the set of his new movie, Lava, in Hawaii:

Woofy Rich Burns and Trevor LaPaglia remind us new episodes of the gay-themed The Disappointments drop on YouTube Monday:

Ma~leek revealed his leather-bound alter-ego, Talik…

…to which Chippendales’ Chaun Williams said, “Hold my beer…”

Sam Cushing pre-gamed for his Thanksgiving Day calories:

Tintin Padwin wore a hat:

Garic Soldatov got his putt-putt on:

Entertainment TV host Jaymes Vaughn finally conquered his paddleboard:

Photographer Golden Czermak was in holiday-mode:

Max Emerson got a smooch for Thanksgiving:

Kiko Riaze sent regards from Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro:

Matt Pappadia apparently moved to a new state and didn’t pack anything:

Fashion designer Daniel Sheehan ruminated on his own ‘stronger than before’ outlook:

Okkar Min Maung & Dani Cot were feeling the South Beach vibes:

Comedian Matteo Lane was living his best “Mariah” moment:

Fitness hottie Nathan McCallum shared his amazing 10-year transformation:

Griff revealed this body-painting recreation of Demi Moore’s iconic ‘birthday suit’ for Vanity Fair:

