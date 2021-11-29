Putt-Putt Butts, Leather Alter-Egos & More Eye-Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, who was smoldering on the set of his new movie, Lava, in Hawaii:

Woofy Rich Burns and Trevor LaPaglia remind us new episodes of the gay-themed The Disappointments drop on YouTube Monday:

Ma~leek revealed his leather-bound alter-ego, Talik…

…to which Chippendales’ Chaun Williams said, “Hold my beer…”

Sam Cushing pre-gamed for his Thanksgiving Day calories:

Tintin Padwin wore a hat:

Garic Soldatov got his putt-putt on:

Entertainment TV host Jaymes Vaughn finally conquered his paddleboard:

Photographer Golden Czermak was in holiday-mode:

Max Emerson got a smooch for Thanksgiving:

Kiko Riaze sent regards from Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro:

Matt Pappadia apparently moved to a new state and didn’t pack anything:

Fashion designer Daniel Sheehan ruminated on his own ‘stronger than before’ outlook:

Okkar Min Maung & Dani Cot were feeling the South Beach vibes:

Comedian Matteo Lane was living his best “Mariah” moment:

Fitness hottie Nathan McCallum shared his amazing 10-year transformation:

Griff revealed this body-painting recreation of Demi Moore’s iconic ‘birthday suit’ for Vanity Fair: