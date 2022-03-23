QAF – Story By Us, For Us, Starring Us – We Cannot Wait!

Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot is coming, and it features a diverse LGBT+ cast. The new spin-off of the Russell T Davies series will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. It follows a diverse group of friends “whose lives are transformed in the wake of a still-unknown tragedy.”

Peacock has announced the upcoming cast for the eight-part series and it represents. Written and directed by Stephen Dunn, the much-anticipated reboot casts LGBT+ actors in LGBT+ roles—much to the excitement of fans!

Nyle DiMarco, deaf activist, actor and model who came out in 2015 as sexually fluid is the latest to join the roster and will appear as a “charming grad student.”

DiMarco joins Sex and the City TV legend, Kim Cattrall, who will play a recurring role as a “martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots.”

Other stars to fill recurring roles include disability advocate and LGBTQ activist Ryan O’Connell. Best known for his Netflix series based off his memoir “I’m Special and Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,” O’Connell is playing “a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.”

Sachin Bhatt of Into the Dark and Grace & Frankie is a charming and empathetic sex worker; Eric Graise will play a jaded barfly who DNGAF about your problems; The Chi alum Armand Fields plays the drag queen matriarch of the local scene; and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chris Renfro will portray a fun-loving hedonist who is the life of the party.

The main cast also includes Candace Grace, a non-binary New Orleans native best known for their role in the ABC drama pilot Acts of Crime. They will play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

Meanwhile, Jesse James Keitel, the first announced cast member, will portray “a trans, somewhat reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s Devin Way will portray a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after the tragedy; Fin Argus is set to play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real-world experience; social media superstar Benito Skinner will play a self-aggrandizing influencer; and Johnny Sibilly is a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems.

Plus, icon Juliette Lewis will play a single mother who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son and Young Sheldon’s Ed Begley Jr. will portray an emotionally distant father.

While there’s no release date yet, we do know that the series will air this year and it will be available exclusively on Peacock. With such star-studded, diverse cast—we’re honestly excited!