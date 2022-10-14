Queen Drops New Song “Face It Alone” from 34 Years Ago

The late British singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury lives on, as a song titled “Face It Alone” was discovered from 34 years ago.

Mercury passed away in 1991, but prior to that, he concluded his career in the rock band Queen with two final albums: “The Miracle” from 1989 and “Innuendo” from 1991. At present, Queen is working on a reissue of “The Miracle,” and the expanded album will include the song “Face It Alone,” which features Mercury’s unreleased vocals that were recorded in 1988.

In a June interview with BBC Radio 2, Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor talked about the track expressing,

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.”

Guitarist Brian May added,

“It was kind of hiding in plain sigh. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’”

Fortunately, they were able to give “Face It Alone” a new life with the help of studio professionals, and they described the song as a “very passionate piece.” In the track, Mercury’s iconic voice can be heard singing the lines of:

“Your life is your own / You’re in charge of yourself / Master of your home / In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone.”

Here’s the official lyric video of “Face It Alone”:

