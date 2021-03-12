Queen’s Honoring The 50th Anniversary With A New Series

Queen is honoring its 50 anniversary with a new series!

The iconic rock band recently announced that it will release 50 weekly episodes in honor of the half-century that they’ve been performing. The series will be called “Queen The Greatest” and will be made available on Queen’s official YouTube channel starting on March 19, 2021. One new episode will then release every week until March of next year.

But what will the series cover and include? According to Louder, “Queen The Greatest” will chronologically follow the group during the key moments of their history. First, the series will start from when the bassist John Deacon joined frontman Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, and drummer Roger Taylor in 1971. Then, the series will hop from historic performances, iconic song creations, sensational collaborations with other artists like David Bowie and Adam Lambert, impactful business transitions, and more.

To prepare for the series, Queen released a trailer (found below).

This series announcement comes a week after Queen announced the release of a mobile game called Queen: Rock Tour, as Live For Live Music reports. The tap-along rhythm game is available free on iOS and Android.

“Become a rock legend with Queen, as you tap to the rhythm of Queen’s most iconic songs with Freddie, Brian, Roger & John and relive the greatest moments of the band,” Queen posted to Twitter to announce and celebrate the game.

It seems their 50th year is one full of new projects in various forms.

