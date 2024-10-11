“Queer” Alert: Daniel Craig’s New Flick Has Gay Twitter in a Tizzy

Hold onto your popcorn, folks! Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer” is about to make your local art house cinema the hottest spot in town. This saucy little number, starring Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, and Omar Apollo, doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s already causing more commotion than a glitter explosion at a Pride parade.

Fresh off the festival circuit, “Queer” snagged an 11-minute standing ovation at Venice. That’s longer than most people’s cardio routines! But it’s not just the critics who are hot and bothered. Some spicy scenes from the movie have leaked faster than your gran’s secret cookie recipe, and Gay Twitter™ is having a field day.

Now, we can’t show you the goods (pesky copyright laws!), but word on the street is that Craig and Starkey are getting up close and personal in ways that would make James Bond blush. Let’s just say there’s some “investigating” going on, and it’s not of the MI6 variety.

Daniel Craig says he didn’t have to worry about easing Omar Apollo’s nerves while filming a sex scene in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘QUEER’ “Omar is [a] beautiful human being… You just have to look after each other. That’s all. We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make… pic.twitter.com/rfDYMTYHql — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2024

the leaked clip from queer i just saw…………… pic.twitter.com/0bwxWtQf6w — nat (@eugeneaIIerton) October 9, 2024

Queer scene leaked…

told yall were not ready for it pic.twitter.com/3NqD3HJSOB — ėrick 🎃 (@wonderxboy) October 9, 2024

i’m in public and the leaked queer scene i just saw on the tl… pic.twitter.com/LIb7vs1w8t — 🍉 (@halfsaiid) October 9, 2024

drew starkey getting topped on my tl okayyy pic.twitter.com/dtKMmn0tvr — n. (@ungodlymakk) October 9, 2024

omar apollo leaked queer scene saved to camera roll pic.twitter.com/XUMSDFJrRZ — RooBee💙 (@angelbabybutts) October 9, 2024

woke up to another queer leaked scene (not going to watch it this time) pic.twitter.com/2fxAIzfs0V — nat (@eugeneaIIerton) October 9, 2024

Based on William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novel, “Queer” follows Bill Lee (Craig), a junkie expat in Mexico City with a penchant for hard drugs and even harder abs. His main squeeze? Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a Navy boy so dreamy he could make sailors change course. And don’t forget Omar Apollo, who’s set to play another of Craig’s lovers. Talk about a spicy throuple!

While we don’t have an official release date yet, rest assured we’re on this story like Craig on Starkey. Stay tuned, keep it queer, and maybe start practicing your own standing ovations. You know, just in case.