Queer Ally Kiesza On New Album, Musical Evolution, & Creative Growth

Do you remember when Kiesza dominated the music charts in 2014 with her track “Hideaway” and its memorable one-shot video? Well, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is looking inward and outdoing herself once again with her latest body of work, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 1.

Considered to be her “most deeply personal and meaningful project to date,” the first volume of the album, which was co-written and co-produced by Sugar Jesus and Grammy-nominated songwriter K. Sotomayor, features six fresh tunes from Kiesza’s mind that is opening the door to a new chapter of her career.

Advertisement

“This new volume or current of music comes out of a personal chapter of letting go and embracing the way things are, as they unfold,” Kiesza says. “What sets this project aside is the foundation of trust at its core. It began unexpectedly and has carried us all through the unexpected since the day it came to life. I’m truly grateful for all of the magic this music brought into my life.”

On April 26, Kiesza released the album’s first single, “The Mysterious Disappearance of Etta Place,” which showcases her artistry with deep roots in the vast windswept plains of Alberta, Canada. Inspired by the real life and enigmatic Wild West figure of Etta Place, she rode with infamous outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid then disappeared into the mists of history and mythology. The track has a cinematic sweep, combining evocative spoken word, songcraft, and cutting edge electronic beats.

Advertisement

As Kiesza embraces the extremes of her experiences and musical journey, she continues to bring her exceptional talents to the forefront, and she took some time to talk more about it with Instinct.

Check out the full video interview below.

Kiesza…

Advertisement

“The Mysterious Disappearance of Etta Place” Music Video…

Follow Kiesza: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Website