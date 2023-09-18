Queer Artist Micah McLaurin Talks New Album, Self-Discovery, & More

Virtuoso pianist, composer, and avant-garde artist Micah McLaurin is quickly earning his place in the pop scene, thanks to his unparalleled skills, talents, flair for fashion, and out-and-proud sensibility.

Growing up queer in a conservative, Catholic household in Charleston, South Carolina, McLaurin is on a journey of rediscovery as a person and artist. Performing for live audiences by the age of nine and attending prestigious institutions like the Curtis Institute and Julliard to further focus his craft, McLaurin was left little room for his own voice to flourish. Now, after finding respite in queer culture after moving to New York, he is unlearning many of the lessons that taught him to suppress who he really was and harnessing the gifts that make him unique.

In continuing his mission of creative self-discovery, McLaurin will be releasing a forthcoming album titled Diamonds, which features a collection of songs with deep personal meaning including “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Over The Rainbow,” and more. With visuals created by renowned fashion designer Zaldy, this stunning instrumental body of work revel in high drama and embodies McLaurin’s musical journey from beginner to master.

McLaurin took some time to talk more about the album with Instinct, as well as his recent instrumental covers of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “Moon River,” how he discovered his love and passion for music, working with world-class industry leaders like Grammy-winning composers and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the mark he hopes to make in the fashion world.

Check out the full video interview below.

