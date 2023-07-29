‘Queer as Folk’ Star Robert Gant Can Give Me Extra Credit

It’s the blue eyes and salt-and-pepper hair, isn’t it?

I can think of numerous reasons why Robert Gant has maintained a career in Hollywood for almost three decades. Looks, talent and he appears to be a nice guy. The last point in particular is a rarity in showbusiness, honestly.

The 55-year-old Florida native was working as an attorney prior to becoming an entertainer. He appeared in teen classic Teaching Mrs. Tingle and recurred on teen comedy series Popular prior to co-starring on Queer as Fok.

A groundbreaking and pop culture talking point, Gant starred as Professor Ben Bruckner from 2002 to 2005 on Queer as Folk. Ben has HIV and Gant’s portrayal can be referenced as a tool that helped to educate audiences on stereotypes, treatment and acceptance.

It was around the time that he started his tenure on Queer as Folk that Robert came out publicly as a gay man. Also another courageous act for that time period!

After the conclusion of the hit series, Robert went on to appear in major character arcs on 13 Reasons Why, Supergirl and The Young and the Restless. He also popped up in almost every major network television show including Criminal Minds, Hawaii 5-0, NCIS: Los Angeles and Station 19.

In 2017, Gant also took on a major role behind-the-camera in historical drama Milada. He served as writer and producer and also acted in the feature film.

Potentially fulfilling his desire to invest time in the public, as seen with his tenure as an attorney, Robert recently became a life coach under the Best Gay Life banner. He offers tips and tactics to improve all areas of your life. Um, hi, Mr. Gant. Taking new patients? Seriously…

Let’s take a look at some of Robert’s most recent photos while reminiscing and respecting his contributions to gay culture.

Let’s not forget these drool-worthy throwbacks.

Props to Out Magazine for reminding us of his hotness.