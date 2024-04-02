‘Queer as Folk’s Johnny Sibilly Hard Launches New Boyfriend Online

Johnny Sibilly recently hard launched his new boyfriend on Twitter, and the gays are swooning over his V handsome beau… <3

His name is Phillip Davis, and the 36-year-old actor and film producer initially posted a mirror selfie with him, which his followers were more than happy about. He thereafter shared a sweet selfie with his boyfriend giving him a kiss on his temple.

They’re honestly sooo cute!

More recently, Sibilly posted a weekend dump on Instagram, featuring a series of photos and a video with Davis. From enjoying the beach to doing a Target run, the two of them seem to have had a lot of fun during their weekend sprinkled with sweet moments. <3

You can see the ‘Queer as Folk’ star’s full weekend post here:

Moreover, Davis is reportedly a former gymnast and cheerleader, and he appears to be from South Florida. Not to mention, he is an OnlyFans creator, and you can check out his page here. That being said, here are some of his steamy thirst traps from the gram 😉

Meanwhile, Sibilly is known for his portrayal of Noah Hernandez in the ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot on Peacock, as well as for his roles in the TV shows ‘Pose’, ‘The Deuce’ and ‘Hacks’.

Sources: queerty.com, en.wikipedia.org