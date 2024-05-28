Queer Comedy ‘The Summer With Carmen’ Is Coming to the US & UK

‘The Summer With Carmen’ is a queer comedy film that is coming to the U.S. and U.K. after it was acquired by Dekkoo in the U.S. and Peccadillo Pictures in the U.K. and Ireland. Not to mention, it is also set to be released in Germany, Austria and Brazil.

The movie is directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis, who also co-wrote it alongside Xenofondas Chalatsis. As for the cast, Yorgos Tsiantoulas is starring as Demosthenes, Andreas Labropoulos is playing the role of Nikitas, and Roubini Vasilakopoulou is portraying the character of Keti, among others.

Meanwhile, a synopsis of the film reads:

“While enjoying a day at Athens’ clothing-optional queer beach, 30-something Demosthenes offers to help his bestie and aspiring filmmaker Nikitas in drafting an idea for his feature debut, inspired by the events surrounding a certain dog named Carmen. Struggling to transform real events into a hero’s journey, the two friends question the no.1 rule of script writing theory – the hero that changes – while turning a page in their long-lasting friendship.”

According to Mavroeidis via Variety,

“It’s an unapologetically out-and-proud film that spotlights the friendships between gay men, a complex and multifaceted type of relationship that rarely holds the leading part in movie narratives.”

The filmmaker also described ‘The Summer With Carmen’, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, as a “beautiful queer summer bromance with friends and family relationships, a break up surrounded with deep goodwill.”

Sources: variety.com, newfest.org, imdb.com