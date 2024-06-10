Queer Creative Jack Tracy On Dekkoo’s ‘Danny Will Die Alone’

We all know and love Jack Tracy for his hot and sexy music videos, as well as his feature film Snowflake, but the New York-based creative officially stepped back in front of the camera for a brand-new project on Dekkoo titled Danny Will Die Alone, which he also wrote and directed.

This is his debut series on the streaming platform.

Diving deep into the hellscape of being a single gay man today trying to find love via hookup apps, Danny Will Die Alone is loosely based on Tracy’s own dating life in NYC and his Dying Alone Together podcast. Following the titular character, Danny is recently single after a devastating breakup and freshly entering a mid-life crisis, but he finds the dating scene vastly different from the last time he was on the market. With emotional unavailability, the fear of commitment, and hypersexuality abound, Danny is forced to navigate his way through unhinged flakes, fakes, and bots, all while remaining blissfully unaware of his own multitude of flaws.

In addition to its vulgar, jaw-dropping humor, Danny Will Die Alone also presents a critical look at modern dating and its shifting relationship style; exploring how gay men use the apps, treat one another, and the different in their behavior while interacting virtually and in-person.

Initially built as a web series, the first nine episodes of Danny Will Die Alone are 15-minute affairs, each focusing solely on Danny’s encounter with a man that represents a specific corner of the gay dating world. Season 2 is currently filming and will shift to six full half hour episodes with a continuing storyline and additional lead cast members.

Tracy recently took some time out of his busy schedule and sat down with Instinct to talk more about the series, his growth as an artist, and what’s next.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jack Tracy…

Follow Tracy: Instagram