‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski on Fear of Discussing His Sexuality

Antoni Porowski recently opened up about feeling fearful to talk about his personal life and sexuality in Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye.’

In an appearance on Tom Daley’s Made With Love podcast, the 39-year-old Canadian TV personality shared that a friend heard about Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ reboot, and that it would focus more on the personal lives of Fab Five, as well as the people getting a life makeover.

And to that, Porowski revealed:

“I just got like a chill down my spine because… it was talking about my personal life and sexuality. It wasn’t anything that I wanted to share with the public, but I was so afraid.”

Despite his initial “adverse response,” he still auditioned for the show, as his mentor Klaus encouraged him to do so.

“[Klaus] said: ‘Well, if you don’t get it, you’re going to live in regret, but if you try it and you don’t get it, at least you’ll know you tried… You’re already thinking about it anyway, so you might as well just lean into the fear,’” the ‘Queer Eye’ star recalled.

He added,

“I’ve tried to remember that with everything that I approach. I’m constantly met with fear on a daily basis, but I try not to be ashamed about it, and I try to lean into it.”

Porowski previously referred to his relationships as “gay relationships,” and he has also shared that his sexuality is “a little more fluid along the spectrum.” Moreover, he revealed in November 2022 that he is engaged to his partner Kevin Harrington, who is an advertising executive.

