‘Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Fiancé

Antoni Porowski recently celebrated 4 years of love with his fiancé Kevin Harrington, and he posted a series of adventure-filled photos to commemorate their special day.

The 39-year-old ‘Queer Eye’ star posted the pics with an adorable little caption, writing:

Advertisement

“on our first trip together a lil less than four years ago I got down on one knee in jest (last slide)- I guess there’s a grain of truth in every joke after all. happy IV Kev”

Meanwhile, his fiancé jokingly commented:

“The fact that you proposed after seeing me jump like that is simply shocking”

Dropping their adventure photos and video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lovely couple got together in July 2019, and they eventually got engaged in November 2022. During an interview with People back in May 2023, Porowski shared that they are still in the early stages of wedding planning.

“We’re trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly. Because it’s so much to consider and there’s so many different moving parts,” he expressed.

Advertisement

The Canadian TV personality also revealed their expected wedding date, stating:

“We’re hoping for 2024. That’s kind of a goal right now.”

Moreover, his 33-year-old fiancé Harrington works as a freelance brand strategy director. Their Instagram accounts show their numerous travels and adventures together, including pics where they are showing off their couple six-pack abs… 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy Anniversary to this lovely couple! <3

Sources: queerty.com, people.com