‘Queer Eye’s’ Antoni Porowski Gets Engaged to Kevin Harrington

It looks like Queer Eye‘s resident food and wine expert Antoni Porowski will soon hear the sound of wedding bells!

On Thursday, November 17, the Fab 5 member announced his engagement to longtime boyfriend Kevin Harrington, who works as a creative strategy director in New York City. The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary of dating this year.

Porowski broke the news in an Instagram post with a blurry picture and a nonchalant caption:

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” followed by the praying hands emoji.

Harrington also shared the celebratory news. Along with two sweet photos of the pair, including a shirtless selfie, he posted a third photo of them in Zombie-like makeup.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” he quipped.

The pair first met in late-2019, a couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In March 2020, Porowski was filming Queer Eye in Austin, Texas, and Harrington decided to visit him from New York City. His trip was only meant to last four days, but was ultimately extended.

In an interview with People Magazine, Porowski spoke about how spending lockdown together strengthened their relationship.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” he says. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

He adds: “It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

Thousands of fans and celebrities have congratulated Porowski and Harrington in the comments section, including Porowski’s fellow Queer Eye co-stars.

“Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing,” Karamo Brown wrote.

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer,” Tan France commented.

“So cute, love soy much [heart emoji]. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!” Jonathan Van Ness replied.

“So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! [crying emoji],” Bobby Berk wrote.

And on behalf of everyone here at Instinct as well, we couldn’t be happier for the newly-engaged couple!