Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Looks Nothing Short of Hot in Shorts

You probably know Antoni as the resident food and wine expert on Queer Eye, but what you probably didn’t know (okay, maybe you did) is that he looks AMAZING in shorts.

Antoni’s four million Instagram followers already know his abs could double as a washboard and his arms are toned to perfection. It turns out his sweat sessions at the swanky S10 Training gym in TriBeCa with owner and trainer Stephen Cheuk have led to something more than just killer workouts—they’ve teamed up to create a workout wear line together. Everyone, say thank you to Stephen!

On Instagram, Antoni shared a photo of him wearing the very dependable and very stylish…What was he wearing again? Oh right, shorts. Antoni looks absolutely stunning in the “Antoni Mesh Short” in black while leaning against the wall showcasing his 6-pack abs.

Image via Instagram (@antoni)

Talking about the collaboration with Stephen Cheuk, Antoni shares:

“One thing my trainer @stephencheuk and I share in common is an obsession with finding the best version of a thing, be it a meal, insta dog, hike or perfectly designed performance gear. since we already each have a dog, we decided to collab in designing the perfect workout short. It’s ideal for running, lifting, or plopping on ur couch- lightweight with the right-sized pockets/zippers and breathable. today we launch our short and here are pics of me peddling our new venture together. order a pair via my stories ✌🏼❤️”

Antoni has been hitting the gym with Stephen for quite some time now, becoming a familiar face on S10 Training’s feed. Check out his workout videos and more of his fit bod down below.

If you’re looking to binge-watch something new on Netflix, whether you’re on the treadmill or relaxing in bed (it’s fine, don’t worry), be sure to add the shows Antoni is in, like Queer Eye, Easy-Bake Battle, and Królowa/Queen. And don’t miss him soon in the upcoming Nat Geo series No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Florence Pugh, Henry Golding, Issa Rae, James Marsden, Justin Theroux, and Awkwafina.

Sources: Deadline