‘Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Reveals Details on Upcoming Wedding

Antoni Porowski revealed his engagement with now-fiancé Kevin Harrington in November 2022, and he recently spilled the details on the early stages of their wedding planning.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 39-year-old ‘Queer Eye’ star said that they are taking it slow with the planning to enjoy their engagement.

“We’re trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly. Because it’s so much to consider and there’s so many different moving parts,” he shared.

One thing’s for sure though — the couple’s wedding ceremony will not be traditional, as Porowski expressed:

“We’re part of the queer community, so we kind of get to make our own rules. We get to make our own choices.”

He also confidently revealed a NAY on his and Harrington’s wedding day:

“We know what we don’t want. We’re not very, like, ultra-grandiose.”

“And I’ve been to some beautiful weddings but I always kind of get nervous when I see a shocking amount of flowers that were flown in overnight on a plane from, like, Holland. As beautiful as they are, it’s like, I feel too weird having that much stuff just for one day,” the Canadian TV personality further expressed.

And as for their expected wedding date, Porowski shared:

“We’re hoping for 2024. That’s kind of a goal right now.”

Moreover, the ‘Queer Eye’ hottie’s handsome beau, Harrington, is a freelance creative strategy director based in New York City.

“I’ve spent the last 10 years helping a variety of different companies advertise, define and evolve their brands. From sneakers to snack food, animal shelters to alcoholic seltzers — I’ve worked on it all, and have loved every minute of it,” he wrote on his website.

Porowski and Harrington started dating in 2019, and the two of them share an adorable dog named Neon.

Sources: 1)people.com, 2)people.com