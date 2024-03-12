‘Queer Eye’s Tan France Addresses Claims That He Got Bobby Berk Fired

Tan France finally broke his silence regarding claims that he allegedly got co-star Bobby Berk fired from Netflix’s reality series ‘Queer Eye’.

According to Rolling Stone‘s exposé via Salon, sources claimed that France and Antoni Porowski pulled off some “mean-girl antics” by reportedly plotting and campaigning to replace Berk with their friend and interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

Regarding said claims, the 40-year-old British fashion designer and entrepreneur stated:

“My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.”

“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job,” he continued explaining.

In the video that he posted on Instagram, France also shared his sentiments on his friend Brent getting the job, expressing:

“Am I so happy they got the job? Uh huh, I really am, and I think they’re going to be incredible on the show, but I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

You can watch the full video here:

Contrary to what France said about his “former colleague getting fired,” Berk previously told Vanity Fair that the reason why he left ‘Queer Eye’ was because he decided not to return to the show. At the time, he thought that it was a mutual decision for all Fab Five members, including him, France, Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown.

According to Berk,

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that’s why I left.”

