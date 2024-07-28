Queer Filmmaker George Baron Talks Directorial Debut ‘The Blue Rose’

George Baron is no stranger to the spotlight, having played roles in Adult Interference and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, as well as guest starring in hit TV shows like Two Broke Girls and PoliKidz. Now, the artist is premiering his directorial debut to the world – The Blue Rose – a gripping horror film that he also wrote and stars in, alongside Olivia Scott Welch, Danielle Bisutti, Logan Miller, and Ray Wise.

Available on VOD and playing in select theaters, The Blue Rose follows two rookie detectives on a quest to solve a homicide. However, they find themselves trapped in an alternate reality filled with their worst nightmares.

Considered a pastel-noir film based off the Golden Age of Hollywood and the mysteries that lie underneath, Baron was inspired to create this project after he showcased an immersive theater art show in 2020 that featured many of the same characters in the film, which were influenced by the artwork of his friend and longtime collaborator, Sophia Victoria Frizzell. Although it’s not a straight period piece, Baron sets The Blue Rose in the quasi-50s – a time that was ripe with repressed fears and desires – to enhance themes of gender fluidity and facing fears in a universe that doesn’t allow them to be expressed.

After making it world premiere at London’s 2023 FrightFest Festival at the Empire Cinema, The Blue Rose immediately made waves, and it is scheduled to screen at upcoming horror festivals including Austria’s Fright Nights and Canada’s FogFest.

Instinct recently caught up with Baron to talk more about The Blue Rose and how he brought a unique flair to the film, as well as his passion for the arts and what more he hopes to accomplish with his entertainment career.

Check out the full video interview below.

George Baron…

