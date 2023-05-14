Queer Icons Showed Up In Force For The 34th GLAAD Media Awards

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were held on Saturday, May 13th at the Hilton Midtown. A separate ceremony was held in Los Angeles in March. The GLAAD Media Awards “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives”.

Winners included films Bros, Fire Island, and The Inspection. On the television side What We Do in the Shadows, Heartstopper, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and the one-and-done canceled A League of Their Own emerged victorious. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness was presented with the Vito Russo Award. That award honors an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Instinct magazine congratulates all the winners and nominees as we take a look at some of our favorite social media posts from last night’s ceremony.

