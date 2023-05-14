Queer Icons Showed Up In Force For The 34th GLAAD Media Awards

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were held on Saturday, May 13th at the Hilton Midtown. A separate ceremony was held in Los Angeles in March. The GLAAD Media Awards “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives”.

Jonathan Bennett arrives at the 2023 #GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. pic.twitter.com/HaNLgjG9ic — Fan Flick 🍿 (@Fan_FlickOn) May 14, 2023

Advertisement

Winners included films Bros, Fire Island, and The Inspection. On the television side What We Do in the Shadows, Heartstopper, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and the one-and-done canceled A League of Their Own emerged victorious. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness was presented with the Vito Russo Award. That award honors an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Instinct magazine congratulates all the winners and nominees as we take a look at some of our favorite social media posts from last night’s ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the joys of the GLAAD Media Awards is that the people in this room understand the intersectional nature of the work. The fight for queer rights, the fight for disability rights, for unions, for abortion access, for BIPOC rights—its all connected. We fight & win together. https://t.co/vUPjhk32z6 — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 14, 2023

Advertisement

Proud to attend @glaad media awards as we work to spread queer joy through media pic.twitter.com/iMiuIUu8oy — Marti (@MartiGCummings) May 13, 2023

God as my witness this is the only time I will be proud to lose an award. Congrats to @TheProblem on an incredible and powerful episode. Psyched to attend the #GLAAD Media Awards (with my pal Dr. @afmerriman0931) on behalf of my beloved @JimmyKimmelLive https://t.co/eNVA7nltwo pic.twitter.com/UNhOTCUiLJ — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 14, 2023