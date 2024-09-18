Queer Music Artist Boy Blu Talks New Single, Being Vulnerable, & More

Are you ready to go an immersive and visual journey, where fantasy intertwines with melody crafting a unique and memorable experience that resonates across realms of sound? If so, then we highly suggest checking out Boy Blu‘s latest single, “Visions.”

Produced by Gregory Dillon and featuring anthemic melodies, as well as strong elements of rave music, “Visions” perfectly bridges fantasy with modern queer pop, delivering an infectious, beat-driven track perfect for edgy sci-fi dance enthusiasts. The song’s lyrics stem from a personal story of abandonment and the haunting pain of being left by a loved one; still seeing them in everything you do and everywhere you go.

According to Blu, he was inspired by music artists who can craft songs with deeply emotional lyrics set against powerful dance tracks.

“There’s something poetic about dancing while singing the saddest words,” he says. ‘Visions’ embodies this blend perfectly. It makes me want to cry and dance at the same time.”

Blu also unveiled a music video for “Visions,” directed by Logan Powaski and choreographed by Jesse Fields. The visual features futuristic, desert-armored clothing with a hint of queer House influence, and Blu‘s powerful dance performance is coupled with a storyline where he grapples with visions from his past while embodying themes of temptation, desolation, and desire.

Instinct recently caught up with the fantasy pop star to talk more about the concept and inspiration behind “Visions,” as well as his collaborative partnership with Dillon, how he distinguishes himself from other queer artists, and the importance of vulnerability in his music.

Check out the full video interview below.

