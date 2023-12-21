Queer Parody ‘The People’s Joker’ Is Finally Set for a Theater Release

‘The People’s Joker’ is finally set to be released in theaters after director Vera Drew canceled the planned screenings reportedly due to copyright issues.

The film premiered at Midnight Madness, and it was also supposed to play at the Toronto Film Festival in 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery owns the rights to DC Comics’ Batman universe and the fictional villain character, Joker, but they reportedly have never publicly commented on ‘The People’s Joker’.

Advertisement

More recently, Los Angeles-based distributor Altered Innocence acquired ‘The People’s Joker’, and it is coming to theaters on April 5, as per Variety. But before that, here are some things you need to know about the film…

‘The People’s Joker’ is described as an “absurdist semi-autobiographical dark comedy.” Aside from directing the film, Drew also co-wrote it alongside Bri LeRose, as well as portrayed the role of “painfully unfunny aspiring clown”, Joker the Harlequin.

The outlet further noted that Joker the Harlequin “grapples with her gender identity while unsuccessfully attempting to join the ranks of Gotham City’s sole comedy program in a world where comedy has been outlawed.”

Moreover, Altered Innocence founder Frank Jaffe stated:

Advertisement

“Vera Drew has taken her own life experiences and traumas to craft an entirely new genre of cinema that blurs the lines between documentary, coming-of-age film, and parody.”

And we absolutely cannot wait to finally see it on the big screen! Mark you calendars: April 5, 2024. <3

Sources: variety.com, imdb.com