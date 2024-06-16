Queer Reality Dating Show ‘Sparks Camp’ Returns for Season 2

‘Sparks Camp’ is the Philippines’ first-ever queer reality dating show, and it is set to return for a second season on Pride Month of this year!

Like the first season, the show’s Season 2 is hosted by the first-ever Miss Trans Global Mela Habijan. Not to mention, it is produced by Black Sheep and is directed by acclaimed movie and TV director Theodore Boborol. However, unlike Season 1, which featured 10 participants, Season 2 will only consist of 8 hot queers.

On that note, let’s meet the campers, shall we?

Allan Pangilinan

Allan is 29 years old and identifies as gay.

Ejay Dimayacyac

Ejay is also 29 years old and identifies as gay.

Kyle Adlawan



Kyle is 27 years old and identifies as gay.

Martin Chua

Martin is 29 years old and identifies as gay.

Miggy Ruallo



Miggy is 24 years old and identifies as gay.

Pipoy Oreiro

Pipoy is 25 years old and identifies as gay.

Universe Ramos

Universe is 29 years old and identifies as gay.

Zuher Bautista Nakaoka

Zuher is apparently 37 years old and identifies as bisexual.

You can get to know the campers more with the pics below:

Moreover, ‘Sparks Camp’ Season 2 is set to premiere on June 26 at 8 PM exclusively on Black Sheep’s YouTube Channel. In the meantime, you can check out the official teaser here:

Source: abs-cbn.com