Queer Rodeo Film ‘National Anthem’ Releases Official Trailer

‘National Anthem’ is an LGBTQ+ indie film about queer rodeo performers, and its official trailer was recently released. It marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker and photographer Luke Gilford.

The movie is reportedly a fictional version of Gilford’s experience discovering the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA). Meanwhile, Charlie Plummer is portraying the character of Dylan, who is described as “a soft-spoken 21-year-old construction worker.”

A synopsis of the film via Awards Watch reads:

“Dylan is the de facto father figure to his little brother and works odd jobs to help the family get by. After he finds himself with the opportunity to work at a ranch, he is welcomed by a vibrant community of queer rodeo performers who openly explore their identities and sexuality. He is especially drawn to Sky (Eve Lindley), a force of nature who Dylan connects with deeply, as he begins to forge his own identity.”

The trailer shows how Dylan’s (Plummer) life revolved around work until he met a community of queer rodeo performers & ranchers. He soon finds himself exploring his own sexuality, but not without some hardships along the way.

Moreover, ‘National Anthem’ premiered in 2023 at the SXSW Film Festival, and it also played at TIFF, Mill Valley and NewFest. Not to mention, it is set to be showing in selected theaters on July 12 and nationwide on July 19, 2024.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here

