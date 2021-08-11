TikTokers Accused Of Having Separate Gay & Straight Profiles

Now, we’ve heard of “influencer houses” and we’ve heard of queer baiting. But hearing them together just makes us want to cringe.

According to Insider, a TikToker claims that several TikTokers under the group Alpha House Boys are pretending to be gay. He says they’re doing so while maintaining straight identities on alternate accounts. Even worse, they’re making money off of it!

Barrett Pall started the accusations on July 13. The original video, which amassed over 230,000 views and 40,000 likes, shares screenshots of multiple creators who use two TikTok accounts.

“I am so angry right now,” says Pall. “[The creators] are pretending to be gay to pander to an entire other audience and make money off our lived experience.”.

“[It’s] possibly one of the grossest things I’ve seen on this app,” he then added.

Several more TikTokers have since come forward in the following month. Hacks and Pose actor Johnny Sibily laughed at a video of the accused men. Video Gamer and Queer dating advice account @br00taldan said in a TikTok that queer folks need to “stop giving into” the related accounts.

In another video, a woman named “Michaela” claims she knows several of the men from school. She not only accused many of the group;s member of being being homophobic, but she sayd they should “not profit off the queer community.”

For an example of the alleged double accounts, one of those users is Jake Bentz. Bentz has 1.5 million followers on TikTok under the handle @Bentz. On that account, he posts videos with a woman that he calls his girlfriend. He then has a second account under @brookslock where he goes by Brooks Lock and regularly uses the pride flag emoji and makes references to having a boyfriend.

Then there’s Spence McManus who has 1 million followers on TikTok. On that main account, he presents as straight and makes references to having a girlfriend. But he then has an alternative account under @shreddedkid where he goes by Scott Moorhead. There, Moorhead denies being straight.

Many of the men also have private Instagram accounts that link to their straight/main accounts, according to Dexerto. Followers have to follow the main accounts in order to get access to these private/gay accounts. These private accounts also often include links to an Alpha House Boys OnlyFans account that promises “Premium Guy on Guy Content” for $10 a month. As such, they’re using gay followers to boost their main accounts and make money while keeping their straight identities and lives virtually separate.

@broeaston I’m beyond fed up with @barrettpall before you claim to know peoples sexuality’s please do more research #gay #loveislove love you so much @seffbreezy ♬ original sound – BroEaston

One Alpha House member, however, insists that he’s gay. Mitchell Hale has publically condemned Barrett Pall for assuming his sexuality. He adds that he’s been in a relationship with a man for almost a year.

“It’s a guy calling out people he doesn’t even know, and telling them what their sexuality is,” Hale said, adding that he has been in a relationship with a man for almost a year.

“We face enough hate as it is from the straight community, and it’s even worse when it’s hate coming from the community that you belong to,” he adds.

Even if Mitchell Hale is telling the truth, that doesn’t remove the fact that several other Alpha House members were deceiving people by having multiple accounts and pretending to be both straight and gay/bi. In the end, several of the accounts Barrett Pall exposed have changed names or were taken down. Meanwhile, Alpha House Boys has yet to officially comment on the situation.

