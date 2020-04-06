Quentin Tarantino Compares Brad Pitt’s Shirtless Body to Retro Gay Porn

Wait a minute… did Quentin Tarantino just made a gay porn reference while describing Brad Pitt‘s shirtless body?

The legendary director did just that when he was a guest this week on the latest episode of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast. Amy ever so smartly brought up Brad’s deliciously yummy scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during their chat where his character Cliff Booth goes shirtless while repairing a roof antenna.

“I was like, wow, this is actually the closest to homoerotica I’ve ever filmed,” Tarantino recalled about shooting the scene. “This is very Joe Gage… very 1970’s handyman guy on a roof.”

Here’s a little background on Joe Gage, who is considered to be one of the most iconic directors in the history of gay pornography. He’s been in the industry for several decades now, dating back all the way to the golden age of porn with movies like Kansas City Trucking Company (1976), El Paso Wrecking Corp. (1977), and L.A. Tool and Die (1979).

He has since directed several movies for Dragon Media and Titan Media that focus on many categories that gay men happen to love including daddies, hairy guys, and the ever so popular group scenarios.

“It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that,” Quentin continued about his Oscar-winning star. “At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is.”

“I go, ‘Okay, so I’m thinking maybe… you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt,” he continued. “He was like, ’Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I just take it off in one big go!’”

“I’m like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. I’ll shut the f**k up and let the master do his job!” Good thinking Quentin!