Racy Series ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ Is Playing Across Twitter and OnlyFans

‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ is an original series that is expected to explore what goes behind digital sex work, and executive producer John Cameron Mitchell announced that it is playing across Twitter and OnlyFans.

The coming-of-age story is described as “a boundary-breaking digital play fusing theater, film, and mixed digital media into an epic multi-week online event.” According to Deadline, ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ —

“follows the character of an 18-year-old OnlyFans creator in real-time as he navigates a fraught path of autonomy, capitalism, sexuality, and survival amid the demands of physical commodification in a virtual world.”

Advertisement

The series is written by playwright Gage Tarlton, who also co-directed it alongside Carlos Cardona. Moreover, the producers further described ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ as “an incendiary coming-of-age story detailing how the internet distorts reality and leaves a mark on the young and on-line body.”

Not to mention, they teased that the protagonist of the story is “an up-and-coming viral internet star” whose identity is expected to be disclosed in the final scenes of the series.

“Gage Tarlton hacks the commercial source code of the OnlyFans hi-tech strip club to craft a totally new kind of humane storytelling. It flips the camera back onto the viewer to force them to experience the actual humanity behind digital sex work. Finally! Young intelligent filmmakers and theater-makers subvert the Porn Industrial Complex for the purpose of empathy!,” executive producer Mitchell told the outlet.

‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ is available on OnlyFans upon subscription on: OnlyFans.com/xXPonyBoyDerekXx.

Source: deadline.com