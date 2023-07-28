Rafael Albarrán & Trent Kendrick Talk Debut Film ‘F.L.Y.’

F.L.Y., a heartfelt queer comedy that focuses on themes of self-love and self-acceptance, officially made its world premiere on July 18 at Outfest Los Angeles.

Written, directed, and starring Rafael Albarrán and Trent Kendrick, the duo are aiming to celebrate the dynamism and diversity that defines the queer community, offering a story that uplifts and inspires audiences.

“We dreamed up a movie we wished we could watch,” they say in a joint statement. “A queer romantic comedy that helps us remember to laugh and love where you are. A film that shows us there are opportunities for healing when you pause and look inside.”

Representing Albarrán and Kendrick’s feature debut as filmmakers, this slice-of-life comedy follows two exes, Max (Kendrick) and Rafael (Albarrán), who get stuck living together after not seeing each other for five years. With a new boyfriend in tow, things get off to a rocky start as Max navigates the situation with Raf, who just moved to LA with the dream of becoming the next drag superstar.

F.L.Y. also stars Alexeev Dismuke and iconic trans musician and activist Shea Diamond.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Albarrán and Trent, who not only talked more about the film, but how their friendship and creative partnership came to fruition, how timely the the film is due to the country’s anti-drag sentiment, the challenges of wearing multiple hats on and offscreen, and what’s coming up next.

Check out the full video interview below.

Rafael Albarrán and Trent Kendrick…

