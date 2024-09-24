Rafael De La Fuente Pens a Beautiful Message for BF John Duff

Singer-songwriter John Duff recently celebrated his birthday, and his boyfriend Rafael De La Fuente wrote him a sweet message for his very special day. <3

Advertisement

De La Fuente started off his birthday post, recalling:

“I met my @iamjohnduff 02/24/23 and since our 1st date I haven’t been able to get him out of my head.”

“This man is as talented as he is funny and as intelligent as he is beautiful. It’s been incredible to get to be around him, his endless creativity, razor sharp wit and deep mind have kept me in awe the entire time,” he continued.

The 37-year-old Venezuelan actor and singer further expressed,

Advertisement

“Happy birthday baby, I’m proud to be your boyfriend and wish you all the peace, fulfillment, and good health today and always. I will sure do my part to contribute to your happiness and wellbeing.

Te amo,

Rafa.”

He then concluded his beautiful message by promoting Duff’s new single “Clothes Back On”, which is available for streaming on various music platforms.

Moreover, De La Fuente is well-known for portraying the role of Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones in the TV series reboot of ‘Dynasty’. Not to mention, he is also currently starring as Diego in the 2024 TV show ‘Fire Country’.

Source: en.wikipedia.org