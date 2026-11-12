Check Into the Rainbow: 3 Chicago Hotels That Make Us Feel At Home

The Neighborhood Scene: You are minutes from the pulsing heart of Chicago’s queer nightlife. Spend your evening exploring Northalsted’s legendary drag bars, dance clubs, and welcoming pubs, then retreat to the North Side. Closer to the hotel, grab handcrafted cocktails and Mediterranean-infused bites at the hotel’s own Alma , or wander the independent cafes and vinyl shops lining Lakeview. You are minutes from the pulsing heart of Chicago’s queer nightlife. Spend your evening exploring Northalsted’s legendary drag bars, dance clubs, and welcoming pubs, then retreat to the North Side.

Our stay at Hotel Zachary was actually the fifth night of our Chicago trip and we only stayed there one night. We took our little 8-minute walk to the gayborhood and enjoy a great night at Sidetracks and Roscoe’s and finish the evening off with the pizza slice or two from Big Gay Sal’s Pizza. We were surprised the pizza joint had a bouncer, but they sold alcohol, too.

I will say it’s been about 16 years since I’ve been to Chicago. Roscoes was still great, a different set up than when I was there last, but still pretty functional. And Sidetracks is still a great spot, but I think their dj wanted to clear out the crowd as he started playing a lot of K-pop which did not match the clientele that evening, so that’s why we left and got pizza.

We bounced over to the hotel Lincoln because of its great location and we knew they were going to be great views of the lake as well as the famous Lincoln Park. Out of the three hotels, we think the attention to our stay, the greeting, making sure we were settled in and knew of some of the options in the area, we felt really at home with the staff. They made sure we knew there was a farmers market across the way the next day and of course, remind us of the free Lincoln Park Zoo.

Of course, they mentioned the J. Parker Rooftop Bar which we had on our list to dine at already and we’re so glad we did. Dinner there was a simple evening enjoying a new space and a great time people watching. And the people were of all different demographics, which I loved. To have a great hotel right next to a great natural resource and zoo, we are very happy. We chose to stay at Hotel Lincoln for two nights. We were there for two nights so we also had some nice bites at the attached but not associated restaurant Americano. Next time, maybe we will check out Sushi Suite 202.

We were also close to the Koval Distillery. We had a great tour and tasting, and had drinks before and after, and almost joined a festive birthday party of 20 gay men. So we did pick a good gay friendly place to enjoy.

And this is a hotel we originally came to for this Chicago trip. We had a conference that was being held there and decided to double in the other two areas of Chicago to get a good feel of the city. But this was a great spot as it is right near Magnificent Mile, a lot of shopping, Chicago River experiences, Millennium Park, and great transportation to other spots in the city.

We were able to check of a massive bucket list item this trip – a tour of the Chicago River. Thanks to the Chicago Architecture Center, we had am epic time seeing a side of Chicago we never knew. Ten thumbs up!

For 90 captivating minutes, guests travel all three branches of the Chicago River, surrounded by open-air, 360-degree views and the stories behind more than 50 iconic buildings. Along the way, passengers glide beneath 13 historic bascule bridges and learn about the visionary architects and engineers who shaped Chicago’s skyline. From art deco and neoclassical landmarks to mid- century modern and postmodern towers, the tour reveals how bold ideas helped shape one of the world’s most influential architectural cities.

Since we were downtown, we were also close to Union Station, and an inexpensive and quick train ride west to Brookfield Zoo, Chicago. We will need to go again and plan better timewise for when we walked around, we saw people feeding the kangaroos and the giraffes. we want to do that! We actually did get to do the giraffes as that was a walk-up station, but the others, plan ahead, just in case.

There are Wild Connections: Feeding the Animals (penguins, giraffes, flamingoes), and Wild Connections: Animal Encounters (penguins, kangaroos, jellyfish), so check out Brookfield Zoo Attractions to plan your close and personal times with the animals. We may pop back next month to see Chicagoland’s Longest-Running Holiday Lights Festival at the Brookfield Zoo.