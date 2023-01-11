Rainbow Colored Police Cars Ignite Massive Backlash, Too “Woke”

The United Kingdom has rolled out a fleet of rainbow-painted police cars “in a bid to beat online hate crimes and ‘give confidence’ to the LGBT+ community,” as reported by The Daily Mail. Online hate crimes have doubled in recent years and the newly adorned vehicles are just one way the police force is combatting these offenses.

Discussing the beautifully colored cars Deputy chief constable Julie Cooke said,

‘Cars are there in the communities on normal policing patrol just to show the community that we want you to come forward.”

UK police forces spend £66,000 on LGBT rainbow cars, shoelaces and flags this of course whilst over 1M thefts went unsolved last year — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) January 8, 2023

The UK police spends 66 000 pounds on rainbow gear….well done….nothing screams “obey the law” like a clown car. — Anthony Rockliffe (@Thnkb4Ustnk) January 9, 2023

However, a quick google search of “UK rainbow police cars” shows minimal support for the cars with many wondering if this was money well spent. The Daily Mail also reported that “Critics have said forces should be focusing on ‘real’ issues such as knife crime and cost of painting the cars is reportedly ‘quite minimal’ but has a ‘huge impact.” Harry Miller, founder of the campaign group Fair Cop, spoke to the Telegraph in a rambling incoherent statement saying,

“The problem is that the second that you see a rainbow car, you know that it is a police force that has made its mind up about some very contentious issues. You no longer see a police car or a police officer who is there to support everyone, from all political persuasions, without fear or favour. They have literally tied their colours to the mast and painted their cars with their political leanings.”

As usual, the homophobia in his statement just reeks. What are these contentious issues? Political leanings? ugh.

Can you imagine if those cars showed up in certain states here? Republicans would lose their f***ing minds! That actually sounds pretty good to me.

What do we think Instincters? Money well spent, or focus on actual crime, please!

Cost to UK taxpayers in the last year

1 – Brexit £40,000,000,000

2 – Tax avoidance and evasion – £35,000,000,000

3 – Tories New York party mansion £20,000,000

4 – Rainbow stickers on Police cars £66,000 Now I wonder why you want people focused on 4? — War Rocket Ajax #FBPE (@WarRocketAjaxUK) January 8, 2023

‘The police need to look like the police.’@DianeSpencerfun, @SajeelaKershi, and @CressidaWetton react to an article in The Sunday Telegraph | UK police forces spend £66,000 on LGBT rainbow cars, shoelaces and flags pic.twitter.com/39j3UH4FfA — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 8, 2023

