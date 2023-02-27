Rainy Days, Miami Mornings, And Jungle Vibes

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the past week starting with Fireman Logan (above), who made us want to start a fire or something.
Shomari Francis raised the temperature in Hawaii:
Ignacio Pérez Rey spent the weekend chilling with his furry guy Pepê Oliveira…
…while journalist Karl Schmid spent his morning with a different kind of furry friend, Gus:
Matteo Di Cecco fed his handsome pooch:
Noah Gao prefers real jungles to the concrete kind:
Curtis Fitzgerald had the weekend feels:
Andre Chandler and friends got glitterized at Mega Woof last night:
Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo wants to play with his big stick:
Bremen Menelli served up both “social media” life and “reality” life:
Ali enjoyed the peaceful swing of a hammock (until he tried to get out of it):
Scott Evans was oh-so-ready for the weekend:
THAI enjoyed watching the rain…and we enjoyed the view:
Tom Daley tried on a couple of hats:
Tommy Jimenez took a morning ride in Miami:
Rico Bozant played on the pole:
Garrett Magee caught a beach sunset during Carnival 2023 in Rio: