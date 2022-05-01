Raja, Shea, Yvie and Monet Stop By The Kelly Clarkson Show

Four of our Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week for a kiki. Raja, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, and Monét X Change sat down with The Voice judge to talk about the upcoming all winners season premiering May 20th on Paramount+

The conversation started with the Since You Been Gone singer asking the queens how they came up with their names. Season 3 winner Raja explained the origin story of her name,

“In Indonesian Raja actually means king, and…Aladdin the film had just come out and there is a tiger in it named Raja and I was born in the year of the tiger.”

From there The Voice judge asked the RPDR champions how and when they started drag. Season 11 winner Oddly told the studio audience that after her win,

“It was the most validating experience I ever felt. I felt that growing up in Denver it was never the place for me…And coming home and being celebrated for something I pushed so hard and long for. And to see the people who helped build me was everything.”

Related: With new music, and a new crown, Kylie Sonique Love pushed herself to greatness

The Stronger singer then asked the queens why they decided to come back. All-Stars Season 4 winner [in a tie with Trinity the Tuck] Monet hysterically answered,

“I wanted to prove to the world that I am better than her! I wanted to make a public declaration that I’m better than her.”

Clarkson got in on the reading telling the queens that she “loves this so much.” After asking Raja what exactly a lip sync for your life is the stunningly dressed All-Stars battles each other to the iconic Miss Independent. In a shortened version of the song Shea, in a black skintight jumpsuit, might have just edged out the other three. But the ever-upbeat Clarkson didn’t tell any of them to sashay away saying, “I have never performed my song like that!”

Check out the full clip below with the lip-sync beginning at the 11-minute mark.