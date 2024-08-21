Ralf Schumacher Claps Back at Ex-Wife Following His Public Coming Out

The younger Schumacher had a Formula 1 driving career spanning ten years with six overall victories playing for Jordan, Williams, and Toyota.

In July, Ralf shared a photo of himself with his partner and business manager, Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, overlooking a beautiful sunset. This came after reports in the Daily Mail that they had already been in a relationship for over two years after meeting in Monaco. In his instagram post, Ralf shares:

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything 🙏”

Image via Instagram @ralfschumacher_rsc

The 49-year-old German driver was previously married to former model and actress Cora Brinkman. The two were married from 2001 to 2015 but started to live separately in 2009. Their son David, born in 2001, is now driving for Mercedes-AMG Team Winward.

Just this weekend, the father and son duo won top spots at the Prototype Cup Germany.

After coming out publicly, Ralf and his partner were met with mostly positive responses, from his own son to other F1 drivers. On the post, David showed his heartfelt support by commenting:

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if you are a man or a woman, I am 100% behind you dad and wish you all the best and congratulations.”

Unfortunately, it seems that Ralf’s ex-wife felt otherwise. Cora claims that she was blind-sided by Ralf’s coming out on Instagram telling German publication Der Spiegel that she found out about Ralf along with the public. She goes on to say:

“I wish Ralf had included me or at least told me about it. I would have seen that as a sign of respect. Instead, I found out from the media.”

Cora’s interview came just a few days before Ralf and David’s win, after Ralf had retired from F1 more than a decade ago. Schumacher’s ex-wife told Der Spiegel,

“I felt betrayed,” adding, “How should I deal with the fact that Ralf didn’t talk to me before he came out?”

It seemed that Cora wanted to be forewarned about the possible public attention Ralf would attract by coming out. Cora reflected on her past relationship with the F1 driver, telling Der Spiegel:

“During his career in F1, there were many rumors in the paddock. I asked him to clarify if what was being said was true, but he always denied it, telling me that I was imagining everything and that maybe I needed psychological help. ‘When he announced it, it was like a stab in the heart. Coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child. ‘Today I feel used during the marriage. I feel like I’ve wasted my best years. I ask myself many questions. Was he honest with me?”

However, in a WhatsApp exchange between Cora and Etienne that happened in October 2023, she congratulated them, saying, “Congrats” and “I’m happy for you guys.” It even appears that Cora assumed the two men were already married.

Image via Instagram @ralfschumacher_rsc

Fortunately for Schumacher, he kept receipts. Ralf posted an exchange between his ex-wife and his current partner via WhatsApp on Instagram, writing:

“With all this back and forth, I would like to clarify that Cora congratulated us in September (beginning of October) 2023 because she thought we got married. She’s still happy. How you can hear this message to Etienne personally. I think it’s a shame for Etienne and me that she spreads so many lies. We both just want our peace.”

In response to Ralf’s post, Cora defends herself by saying that it was “her last attempt to at least find out the truth from him.”

Sources: Der Spiegel, Daily Mail