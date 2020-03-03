Randy Rainbow Pays Tribute to Democratic Presidential Candidates Through Song

Comedian and satirist Randy Rainbow is back with a new video, “Any Dem Will Do!” Set to songs from the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, “Any Dem Will Do!” pokes fun at the Democratic Presidential candidates while stating the importance of voting for a Democrat for President in November.

Rainbow’s new video has received plenty of reactions on Twitter:

Today is not only Super Tuesday, It's Super Randy Rainbow Releases Another Hilarious And Timely Video. https://t.co/mkLCrfI2vS — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 3, 2020

@RandyRainbow you are a musical miracle — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 3, 2020

What do you think of Randy Rainbow’s new video?