Randy Rainbow Shares a Special 50th Birthday Tribute to CNN’s Chris Cuomo

CNN’s Chris Cuomo received a special serenade for his birthday from the singer/comedian/parodist Randy Rainbow via Twitter, thanks to Cuomo’s wife, Cristina. Set to the song ‘Beauty School Dropout’ from Grease, Rainbow sings an uplifting 50th birthday tribute to the CNN anchor. Rainbow, during the song, declares, “You know I’m a Cuomosexual and not just for your brother.”

My sister wife @CristinaCuomo invited me to serenade our husband for his big 50th celebration. (Don’t tell Andy.) Happy Birthday @ChrisCuomo! 🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/53V2huebwZ — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 10, 2020

Reactions to Rainbow’s birthday song to Cuomo ranged from people complimenting the video…

To joking about having to outdo Rainbow…

To others wanting to see Cuomo put on the cropped shirt Rainbow gifts to Cuomo in the video.

Hopefully tonight on his show, Cuomo will mention the song gift by Rainbow.

Rainbow also paid tribute in song to Dr. Anthony Fauci recently with “Gee, Anthony Fauci” set to the song “Gee Officer Krupke” from West Side Story.

🎶What a guy, what a guy, what a lovely guy, like he only wants us not to die…🎶 💘😷 #GeeAnthonyFauci #Fauci pic.twitter.com/4ffaONm4aG — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 22, 2020

Source: Randy Rainbow Official Twitter Page, Towelroad