IG and TikTok Creator Anderson Entertains With Answers to Gay Science Questions and More

Is It Possible to Release Some Tension in The 'Big Brother' House?

These Emmy Noms Prove How Great Their Body of Work Is

Face Mask Flirting: You Can Wink Or...?

Randy Rainbow Shares a Special 50th Birthday Tribute to CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo and Randy Rainbow (Photo Credit: Chris Cuomo Official Instagram page and Randy Rainbow Official Twitter page)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo received a special serenade for his birthday from the singer/comedian/parodist Randy Rainbow via Twitter, thanks to Cuomo’s wife, Cristina.  Set to the song ‘Beauty School Dropout’ from Grease, Rainbow sings an uplifting 50th birthday tribute to the CNN anchor. Rainbow, during the song, declares, “You know I’m a Cuomosexual and not just for your brother.”

Reactions to Rainbow’s birthday song to Cuomo ranged from people complimenting the video…

To joking about having to outdo Rainbow…

To others wanting to see Cuomo put on the cropped shirt Rainbow gifts to Cuomo in the video.

Hopefully tonight on his show, Cuomo will mention the song gift by Rainbow.

Rainbow also paid tribute in song to Dr. Anthony Fauci recently with “Gee, Anthony Fauci” set to the song “Gee Officer Krupke” from West Side Story.

Source: Randy Rainbow Official Twitter Page, Towelroad

