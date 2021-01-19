Randy Rainbow’s Hilarious Musical Sendoff To The Donald

On the day before Donald Trump’s departure from the White House, political satirist Randy Rainbow has assembled some of his most popular characters from over 100 videos to perform this musical sendoff, a parody of the iconic “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical RENT.

Throughout Trump’s time in the political spotlight, Rainbow has provided dozens of spot-on, uber-clever music video parodies skewering the Donald.

Taking the melodies from Broadway and pop culture and meshing them with sharp-as-a-tack lyrics, Rainbow has served up hilarious helpings of biting commentary on the Trumpster and his orange misdeeds.

His most recent musical missive took aim at the insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol building. Co-opting the tune of ‘Tradition’ from Fiddler on the Roof, Rainbow’s ‘Sedition!’ quickly garnered over 2 million views in less than a week.

Today, Rainbow and company remember the “Seasons of Trump” the country has had to endure for the past 2,102,400 minutes.

Two million a hundred two thousand four hundred minutes

With just one president so unhinged and unfit

Two million a hundred two thousand four hundred minutes

How do you measure four years of this sh*t?

In scandals, impeachments, in porn stars, in Scaramuccis

In rallies, in insurrections, in flies

In two million a hundred two thousand four hundred minutes

How do you measure four years of the lies?

Along the way, we’re reminded of some of the outrageousness that was the Trump administration.

That includes Trump’s declaration as ‘a very stable genius,’ plus a rogues gallery of characters like Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kelly McEnany.

Rainbow also manages to mention pee tapes, fake news, COVID, covfefes, and ‘alternative facts.’

It all culminates in a Mariah-inspired high note and a whispered ‘bye gurl.’

As Saturday Night Live has found, there’s always something in politics to lampoon, so here’s hoping Rainbow continues to entertain us even without the Orange one in office.