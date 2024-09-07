Rapper Guaynaa is My ‘Chico Ideal,’ Opens OnlyFans Account

Rapper and singer Jean Carlos Santiago Pére, who performs under the stage name, Guaynaa has added another achievement to his growing resume… certified OnlyFans content creator.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican heartthrob announced the official launch of his OnlyFans page, which you can subscribe to for $50 a month.

In doing so, Guaynaa becomes the first reggaeton rapper in history to make an OnlyFans account per Queerty.

Also while speaking to Queerty, Guaynaa stated that he decided to make an OnlyFans page to give his female followers and gay fanbase something to look at. This is just another instance of the hitmaker being an ally after already performing at a few Pride events and issuing statements in support of gay rights.

It’s important to note that the rapper publicly identifies as heterosexual and has been married to Lele Pons since March 2023. Pons is famous in her own right for her career in Hollywood and for being the most followed woman on Vine before it went defunct.

Guaynaa started releasing music in 2018 and has so far released two albums and an EP. He’s notched a number of top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart including ‘Rebota,’ ‘Se Te Nola’ and ‘Chica Ideal.’

I’m all for looking at attractive men – gay, straight or somewhere in between. I typically subscribe to the OnlyFans accounts that I talk about, but $50 is kind of pricy unless I’m being slapped in the face by dick pics several times a day. So, we’ll see how this one plays out!

Are you a fan of Guaynaa’s music? Will you subscribe to his OnlyFans? Comment and let me know!

