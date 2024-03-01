Rapper Meek Mill Addresses Alleged Physical Relationship with Diddy

Rapper Meek Mill recently addressed the rumors about his alleged sexual relationship with fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rumors came after producer Rodney Jones sued Diddy for allegedly sexually assaulting him. According to iHeart Radio, part of the lawsuit includes statements from Jones where he claims that Diddy told him that he had sex with “rapper⁵ (REDACTED), R&B singer⁶ (REDACTED), and Stevie J.”

The outlet also mentioned that the footnotes of the legal documents states that “rapper⁵” is “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” while R&B singer⁶ “performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency.”

In relation to that, Meek Mill happens to be a rapper from Philadelphia who also dated Nicki Minaj, and that’s probably how the rumors started online. More recently, the 36-year-old Philly rapper responded to the rumors about his alleged sexual relationship with Diddy via Twitter, writing:

“One love to the gay people,” then proceeded on graphically describing his attraction to women.

“Every black blog site enhanced that post to make me seem gay…. I change laws for our people I donate millions … they are designed to destroy the image of black leaders! It can’t work with me tho you gotta really kill me and I still will get bigger after death! This god not me lol,” he expressed in another tweet.

Meek Mill further wrote,

“Yall see these rappers with gay styles they want that look … leave that too them I come from that gangsta sh*t surviving in the jungle!”

You can see his actual tweets here:

Sources: pennlive.com, iHeart – msn.com